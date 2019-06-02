MEADE — Located at 502 S. Pearlette St. in Meade is the Dalton Gang Hideout. It includes the former house of J.N. Whipple, who built the house in 1887 and was the husband of Eva Dalton, sister of the members of the infamous Dalton Gang of train and bank robbers from the day, according to the Hideout website.

The tourist site includes a reconstructed barn and 95-foot long tunnel that the gang reportedly used to avoid capture by law enforcement.

The Dalton Gang included multiple brothers from the Dalton family, and raided multiple trains in the year leading up to their final, fatal raid in 1892, when they attempted to raid two banks at the same time in Coffeyville, according to History.com.

Today, the hideout is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and is open year-round.

Admission is $5 per person, but kids get in free and discounts are available for families, said Marc Ferguson, manager of the hideout.

The site also includes a tourist shop with lots of old-west style souvenirs, and a stage where a Chuckwagon Theater melodrama is held every August, Ferguson said.