Donald Trump has run for president twice but has never won the popular vote, even though he won the Electoral College the first time and managed to waste four years of our time. The Electoral College is a system that tells us that my vote is not as important as some other votes; it doesn't carry as much weight.

Why should that be? I am a tax-paying American citizen. Why do I not get an equal vote?

We need to change this system so that if I have the right to vote, the Electoral College can't tell me that since more people in my state voted for the other candidate, my vote doesn't count. If I don't pay my taxes, I can't claim that since my vote didn't count, I should be exempt from paying taxes. That'll cost me!

When the popular vote elects the president, our elections will be more fair. Until then, it's just an illusion.

Donald Miller, Topeka