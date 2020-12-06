The failure to expand Medicaid in Kansas during the 2019 and 2020 legislative sessions has hurt thousands of Kansans who are in desperate need of health coverage but cannot access it because they fall within the coverage gap. Kansas is one of 12 states that has not adopted Medicaid expansion.

This decision to not expand Medicaid has left thousands of Kansans without an affordable option for health coverage. By not adopting Medicaid expansion, Kansas has created a coverage gap; adults that make just above the poverty line are not eligible for Medicaid but are unable to afford marketplace insurance. It is estimated that 40% of people that lose their jobs in non-expansion states will become uninsured compared to 23% in expansion states.

Medicaid expanded states have been able to respond more effectively to the effects of the pandemic and narrow the disparities experienced by minorities compared to non-expansion states. If Kansas continues to refuse to expand Medicaid, thousands are likely to become uninsured and racial/ethnic disparities in coverage that have been exacerbated due to the pandemic will continue to grow.

Expanding Medicaid in Kansas would close the coverage gap and provide health coverage to over 150,000 Kansans. The current pandemic has only worsened the situation for many people and has left them without adequate coverage during these trying times. Expanding Medicaid would also create 13,000 new jobs.

I urge Kansans to keep pushing for Medicaid expansion because the longer that Kansas waits to expand Medicaid, the greater the consequences are.

Jenny Mosser, Lawrence