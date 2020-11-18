The writer and graphic novelist Alan Moore made the following argument regarding conspiracies: "The main thing that I learned about conspiracy theory, is that conspiracy theorists believe in a conspiracy because that is more comforting. The truth of the world is that it is actually chaotic. ... The truth is far more frightening — Nobody is in control."

While it is undeniable how the American left opposed President Trump from the beginning and followed his every move, his every misstep, I still cannot explain the zealotry with which his supporters continue to follow him.

Even before the 2016 election outcome, candidate Trump claimed the election was rigged. Perhaps this was a defensive mechanism because most of the pundits and pollsters believed a Hillary Clinton victory was eminent. When Trump won the election, these concerns vanished into thin air.

Four years later with a pandemic turning everything upside down, President Trump begins making unproven allegations about the legitimacy of mail-in and absentee ballots, despite his own record of voting absentee in at least three elections.

While President Trump claims mail-in ballots are fraudulent, as of this summer, five states conduct their elections primarily by mail. Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington use this system without widespread voter fraud. Instead, these reckless allegations have produced considerable and unprecedented distrust of our electoral systems.

Frankly I cannot logically reconcile the rhetoric of a politician who wants to "Make America Great Again" with someone who disputes the legitimacy of numerous of our states. Republicans and conservatives typically favor limited government and state autonomy in most circumstances. However, despite reassurances from these state electoral officials, President Trump and his Trumpaholics continue to doubt, even when presented with evidence disputing these wild claims.

Donald Krebs in his capacity as director of cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a letter in conjunction with the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and the National Association of State Electors declaring the 2020 president election the "most secure in American history." Despite serving as the first appointee to this position in 2018, President Trump has now fired Krebs. And the conspiracy theories proliferate.

President Trump and his attorneys filed numerous lawsuits, most of which have been denied or withdrawn. And the conspiracy theories proliferate. Every day I read posts on Facebook and other social media sites either making new claims or continuing to spread erroneous data which have been debunked.

For those interested in the truth as opposed to rumor, please consult www.cisa.gov and the Rumor Control section of Election Security. It is foolish and irresponsible to continue to believe after over 220 years, our electoral system is suddenly deeply fraudulent.

If Joe Biden and the Democratic Party "stole" the election, I cannot fathom why they would choose to diminish their House majority and not gain control of the Senate? Instead of these byzantine theories, why not follow Occam's razor and accept the simple answer — Joe Biden won the presidency in a free and fair election.

As Supreme Court Justice John Marshall Harlan wrote, "The overturning of the public will, as expressed at the ballot box, without evidence or against evidence ... is a crime against free government, and deserves the execration of all lovers of liberty."

