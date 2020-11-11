The peaceful transition of power is when democracies prove themselves. Now, reflect on the fact that President Trump declared before Election Day — in no uncertain terms — that the only outcome he would accept is victory. Let that sink in for a minute.

He publicly made his path to a second term abundantly clear leading up to the election. Swamp the courts with enough lawsuits to find some legal something (he has no idea what it is right now) that could land the contest in the Supreme Court, where his newly appointed majority would usher him in. That, by the way, is not being elected.

If anyone knows the tool of filing lawsuits to get what they want, it is Donald Trump. He launched over 3,500 lawsuits through his business dealings before 2016. Most recently, on Tuesday, Trump filed a suit in federal court against Michigan, a state that he lost by 146,000 votes, to stop it from certifying its election.

It is one thing to request a Georgia recount, it is another to lie about winning, and feed conspiracy theories that further divide the nation and corrode what’s left of our democratic institutions.

Remember, counting votes is not stealing an election, it literally is an election.

The transition of power is when democracies prove themselves, and the person in the White House appears to be the first president who never intended to let go of power at all.

Tim Crews, Salina