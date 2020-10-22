Here is a sampling of social media comments about stories from across the state:

Leavenworth Times Facebook: Lee Norman says rise in hospitalizations should be a wake-up call

Rick Huffman: Only thing I'm worried about is what the government is gonna do to the citizens. The virus isn't even that scary. The same people vulnerable to this are vulnerable to many other viruses. You protect the vulnerable and quarantine the sick. You don't treat everyone as though they are sick.

Heather Marshall: Isn't this exactly why we get a NEW flu vaccine every year????????? This is ridiculous.

Newton Kansan Facebook: Hospitals warn of consequences if case rise continues

Keith Hudson: If we put all of the Covid patients in the US together, the hospitals in Kansas alone would not be overwhelmed. Stop the tyranny and scare tactics!

Tiffany Carroll (Keith Hudson): Such an ignorant statement. There is so much more that clearly you don't understand.

Keith Hudson (Tiffany Carroll): It’s so funny how people see this virus and these lockdowns and mandates depends largely on their political affiliation. Two weeks to slow the spread turned into several months of tyranny. This will all be over after the election.

Juanita Miller: fear based , its getting close to election time and democrats are trying to control with fear

Lucas Mitchell (Juanita Miller): don't let facts get in the way of your narrative. Dum.

Salina Journal Facebook: Secretary of state says voters can't be made to wear masks

Andrea Pfeifer: That means wear a mask when you go to the polls in Salina.

Susan Harvey Hammond: Make Kansans Smart Again

The Hutchinson News Facebook: COVID now widespread in community

Melissa Leikam: Some of this is not from Mass Gatherings but from people that have tested positive and haven't quarantined long enough.

Susan Bell: I havent been contacted by the health department. I think they are struggling to keep up

Lindsay Ford: I really hope that people will wake up now and see that this is a serious issue. If people don't want another lock down then people really should wear their masks and wash their hands!

Rebecca Rivera: That’s why masks are important to help eliminate the amount of the viral load being spread.

David Seifert: So disgusting people can’t be more responsible. Wear a mask.

Johnson Brian Keith (David Seifert): Never worn a mask and never will, still never been sick. just saw my doc today lol

Suzy Tolbert Hill: Hello !! I know people In town who are in good health young and have it and have all symptoms and very sick. So stop with all the Trump Talking points. Believe the Science and not the still shedding the Virus orange wind bag having super spreader rallies!

Tatum Brennan (Suzy Tolbert Hill): The article even said "there is no good solutions" it’s all a big guessing game. Not sure what Trump has to do with COVID but alright.

Paula Kaye: How many have to die??

Topeka Capital-Journal Facebook: Seaman journalists find proof of namesake's ties to KKK

William Garner: Very good investigative journalism! Kudos to these young journalists.

Bill Haug: Here we go again, renaming something historical to appease the present generation.

Lana Mueller: Are we going to change name of everything? History is what it is, not everything should be destroyed. Good job students but think we should be careful, why did school take that name?

Shelley Ragan Bearman: I hope this story supplies the needed evidence to change the school district's name.

Marsha Atchison: WOW, nice work ladies. Now for the win, put together a proposal to the city and school board to change the name. Be ready to have some suggestions. Poll your classmates and make sure it is a historical figure. Harriet Tubman, Sally Ryde, Rosa Parks.