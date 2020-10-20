Definition of a braindead-stupid voter. Someone who asks:
• Please, Mr. President, raise my taxes, so you can give free everything to illegals.
• Please remove border protection so illegals, drugs and terrorists can come and go freely.
• Please create sanctuary cities, so terrorists and illegals can sleep at night.
• Please defund the military and police.
• Please take away legal firearms, so only terrorists and criminals have them.
• Please defund Social Security and Medicare, so you can provide free medical to illegals.
• Please defund the highway and infrastructure program. Who needs to go anyplace?
• Please give my tax dollars to foreign countries that do not even like the USA.
Word on the street is this type of a voter would even vote for a socialist donkey or a dromedary.
I am a registered Democrat who will be voting for President Donald Trump.
Val Schmitz, Seneca