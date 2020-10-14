Here are good reasons to vote for Joe Biden for president.

First, he is a decent honorable man, liked and trusted by colleagues on both sides of the aisle.

Second, he has extensive public service experience which will allow him to establish a stable administration filled with people with expertise in their assigned task. We will not see the turnover, ethics violations and incompetence we have seen in the Trump administration.

Third, Biden believes scientists and will follow their advice on issues, such as managing the coronavirus pandemic and dealing with climate change.

Fourth, he has extensive plans for our most pressing issues, such as the pandemic, the economy, climate change, immigration, police reform, health care, racial equality and many others. Those plans are on his website. Trump’s website offers no plans.

Fifth, despite Republican attempts to paint him as a left-wing radical, Biden’s moderate track record shows he is nothing of the sort. He will never lead us into communism or socialism. He believes in capitalism.

Sixth, Biden has extensive foreign policy experience and will be able to repair relationships with our allies that have been frayed by Trump. Biden can deal with our adversaries, and will listen to the advice of experienced diplomatic, intelligence and military advisers. He won’t be buddying up to Communist dictators like Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

Seventh, his will be a voice of calm and steadiness during these turbulent times. He will be fostering unity and bringing us together to deal with our nation’s challenges.

Vote for Biden.

Nina Warren, Manhattan