Here are some facts. The U.S. has 4% of the world’s population but 25% of the deaths worldwide from the coronavirus. We lead the world with the most deaths per capita.

Taiwan is just off the coast of China, roughly 100 miles away. They have a population of about 24 million. As of Sept. 20, it has had 500 cases and seven deaths. New York state has a population of 19.4 million and almost 33,000 deaths.

In 2003, Taiwan was hit hard by the SARS virus, and many people died. They learned their lesson. They prepared a plan, supplies, testing and prepared for the next epidemic, knowing it was not if but when. They followed the advice of their scientists. Their current vice president is an epidemiologist.

When they heard of a "mystery pneumonia" in China, they knew China would not be transparent and immediately instituted their plan in December 2019. They restricted flights from China, and everyone arriving was tested and quarantined for 14 days. (Our limited China restriction still allowed over 40,000 people from China to fly into the U.S.) Anyone who tested positive was followed up with contact tracing and quarantines.

We should have led the world in our response to the virus. Instead, Taiwan does, and we are one of the worst, passing over 200,000 deaths. How many more will die? Each one of those numbers is not just a statistic. It is a person loved and lost by their families. Vote!

Judy Glynn, Axtell