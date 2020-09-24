According to the American Nurses Association, "an increasing body of evidence shows appropriate nurse staffing contributes to improved patient outcomes and greater satisfaction for both patients and staff."

The need for appropriate staffing in healthcare is an ongoing issue. Not only is this career path physically taxing but it also has a huge impact on your mental state.

The American Nurses Association says there are 14 states that currently address nurse staffing in hospitals in law/regulation. However, to this day California is the only state that has a law stating nurse to patient ratios. The other states may just require someone in the hospital be in charge of nurse staffing ratios but do not give a number to comply with.

As a nurse I strive for excellence in care for each patient. I find it hard to appease both management and the patients. It becomes difficult because staffing is done based on number and not difficulty, so patient ratios may be manageable, but most nights it is difficult. This is not because I want to play cards, rather with high patient loads I do not get to deliver the care each patient deserves.

Kalie Arnold, Topeka