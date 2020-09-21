I am a physician, but first and foremost I’m a mom of two beautiful children. Like so many moms today, I am frustrated by the impact this pandemic has had on my kids. And like so many physicians, I am disappointed in Congressman Roger Marshall for his response to COVID-19. Due to reckless actions by people like Roger Marshall, I am not only juggling the everyday things in my life, but I’m also forced to consider what I’ll do with childcare and education for my kids during this crisis.

If we had taken this virus seriously from the start and followed public health guidelines, maybe I wouldn’t have to be in this stressful position. It’s not hard to wear a mask, socially distance, or avoid large events — and yet Congressman Marshall continues to ignore these simple guidelines. My 8-year-old knows it’s important to wear a mask in public. Why doesn’t someone who has gone to medical school? Where is the leadership?

This November, I will be supporting Dr. Barbara Bollier for U.S. Senate for many reasons, but for one, she is taking this global pandemic seriously. She has stepped up and has been a true leader during this public health crisis, and is committed to expanding access to healthcare for Kansans across the state. That’s why as a physician and a mom, I am proud to stand with Dr. Barbara Bollier.

Cassie Dietrich, Overland Park