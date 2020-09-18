Hodge cares

For approximately the last four and one half years I have used some of my spare time to help 72nd State Representative Tim Hodge register voters in Harvey County. When Tim and others started this endeavor we had 12,500 registered voters in District 72. Now we have 15,250. It is truly inspiring to see the excitement of a newly registered 18 year old voter or the gratitude of an older voter who had never previously registered . This is true democracy! As you cast your vote in this year's election please consider this. Tim Hodge cares.

— Donald Snapp, Newton

Pleased Trump pardoning Susan B. Anthony

I read the report: "Trump says he is pardoning Susan B. Anthony for illegal voting in 1872." At that time, women could not vote in her hometown in New York, nor almost anywhere. A Utah woman, Seraph Young voted in Utah in 1870, but Utah was a rarity.

Susan B. Anthony gave various speeches nationwide. Her speech in Chicago was probably most notable for getting people's attention toward giving all adult women the right to Vote in elections. Even President McKinley invited Susan B. Anthony to the White House to celebrate her 80th birthday.

The 19th Amendment was ratified 100 years ago on August 18, 1920. In commemoration of that President Trump posthumously awarded Susan B. Anthony a full and complete pardon. He even said he was surprised a pardon for her hadn't been issued earlier.

I commend Susan B. Anthony for her role in Women's Rights. She was the first "real" woman depicted on U.S. coinage on a one-dollar coin. I, myself, don't care for Susan B. Anthony quarters; not due to her image, but because their size is too close to that of a quarter-dollar. Despite its unique shape, it fell out of favor.

I am pleased that Women have enjoyed the Right to Vote. It is up to ALL eligible voters (men and women) to exercise their rights to vote. It is a right we shouldn't take for granted.

— James A. Marples, Esbon

Pass the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act

September is Suicide Prevention Month and it's important that we are there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's theme for the month is to #KeepGoing, by taking simple actions to safeguard our mental health and save lives. From learning the warning signs for suicide and what to do if you are worried someone is struggling, to bringing education programs to your community, we can all learn new ways to help each other save lives.

One action I'm taking is to urge my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention and mental health. When someone is in acute crisis, it's hard for them to think clearly, and even reaching out for help can be a struggle. For this reason, it is vital that Congress pass the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act (H.R.4194/S.2661) to make a three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline a reality. This legislation will provide the funding and resources needed by crisis centers across the country that support those struggling with their mental health and thoughts of suicide.

In this time of uncertainty, we all need to find new ways to connect and support each other.

Together, we #KeepGoing.

— Theresa Papon, Mulvane