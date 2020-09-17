Kansans are proud of their schools. They prioritize high-quality, well-funded public education. That has been clear for decades, even during court battles and recent polarized years. To the people of this state, schools matter.

And that’s why Kansans should also be proud of Dale Dennis.

Dennis steps down at the end of this month after an astonishing 53 years with the state Department of Education. For 46 of those years, he has been a deputy commissioner — a title that carried incredible import for every child and family in Kansas.

Why? Because as the Associated Press put it in an announcement of Dennis’ retirement: "As deputy commissioner of fiscal and administrative services, Dennis supervises the administration of about $5 billion in state and federal funds to school districts and nonpublic schools. He also has been liaison for the education department and the Kansas State Board of Education to the Kansas Legislature and the governor."

For decades, then, Dennis directed the funds that allowed our state’s schools to run. His devoted administration and deep knowledge helped strengthen our K-12 educational system for decades — under Republican and Democratic governors, with varying combinations of legislators at the statehouse.

He became, quite simply, an institution.

Sure, there were speed bumps — like the time in early 2018 when some Republicans in the Legislature raised questions about the allocation of transportation aid to densely populated spots. But Dennis’ sterling reputation and decades of collaboration won out. Past governors and educators from across the state rose up en masse to defend Dennis and demand he stay in his job. The state Board of Education backed him by a 9-1 vote.

That integrity and reputation is what made Dennis a target, of course. For as much as Kansans value education, a vocal band of ideologues have worked for years to weaken public schools. Some of those ideologues have attained high political office. And Dennis was an eminently respected, living and working reminder of all that public education can achieve.

School finance director Craig Neuenswander will take over the job, and he will have to face the same political chatter without the half-century of accumulated goodwill. May he study Dennis’ example and remain nonpartisan and respected. The future of our local schools — and our local students — depends on it.

Thank you, Dale Dennis. Job well done.