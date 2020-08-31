If you listen to the president he is presenting himself as this election's outsider. He's been the top insider for the past four years.

The country is functioning on the path he has set with the people he has installed. Not Obama. Not Clinton. Trump. It is on his watch the riots have erupted. Not in "Democratic" cities, but his American cities. His constant rhetoric has lead us to here and now, accepting no responsibility. Blaming everyone else. He said only he could fix it.

Some fix it turned out to be.

Tom Ward, Salina