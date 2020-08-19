On last Friday’s front page, the headline read "Trump’s EPA dumps methane emissions rule for oil, gas fields." The article details how the Environmental Protection Agency lifted some key environmental protections that were put in place to ensure that oil and gas companies carefully check up on natural gas well heads to make sure they catch leaks in a timely fashion since natural gas, or methane, is a potent greenhouse gas.

In the same paper was the article "Iowa farms hit hard by storm." This article reported on the storm "Derecho" that recently "slammed the Midwest with straight line winds of up to 100 miles per hour." It described farmers dealing with heartbreak as the "rare wind storm turned what was looking like a record corn crop into deep losses for many."

Congressman Roger Marshall and Sens. Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts routinely voice their support for delivering aid to Kansas’ farmers, and yet not one of them has addressed, much less acknowledged, the single issue that matters most to the future of agriculture here, and across the Midwest — climate change.

Storms are getting more intense, temperatures are rising, soil erosion is increasing, new insect pests and diseases are arriving, and in the end, farmers and the land they steward will suffer. And when farmers suffer, we all suffer. If you care about agriculture, vote for candidates who acknowledge the threat of climate change, and commit to tackling it.

Tim Crews, Salina