Last week I tuned in to the KWBW call-in show. I missed the beginning of the listener’s commentary, but he seemed really upset by everyone giving him advice on how to cope with our current pandemic. The phrase he repeated several times was “We’re not stupid.”

I’m not so sure about that.

A stressed-out society brings out the best and worst behaviors of its citizens. I’ve seen hundreds of stories about people going the extra mile to help their fellow man. God bless them.

I’ve also seen the other extreme -- people whose basic message is something like, “It’s my body, and I’ll do with it what I want.” That’s perilously close to “stupid.”

Last week Reno County health officer Nick Baldetti limited access to the county health offices because of threats to county health officials. Those threats seem to fit the adage that if you don’t like the news that you’re hearing, then by all means, shoot the messenger. That’s not too smart! It does fit another adage about “cutting off your nose to spite your face.”

I believe Nick and his staff have done a marvelous job of keeping everyone informed about the pandemic and its effects on area residents, an opinion solidified by comparing local data with surrounding areas. As a friend pointed out, “Reno County is a good place to be right now.” Our local health officials deserve applause, not condemnation.

And while I’m on this topic, what is the big deal about wearing a mask? Granted, they feel awkward and uncomfortable, they steam up glasses, and some people just don’t like wearing them. But you’re taking away my constitutional rights by making me wear a mask? I don’t think so! I put the “no mask, no service” sign in the same category as the “no shirt, no shoes, no service” signs hanging in restaurants.

As I understand it, masks serve two primary functions. They prevent me from spreading my germs to you, and they protect me from your spreading your germs to me. Masks aren’t perfect defenses, but when coupled with social distancing and sheltering in place, they are an effective deterrent. In Biblical terms, I am being my brother’s and sister’s keeper when I wear a mask.

Both Carolyn and I are in that segment of the population deemed most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. I doubt that either of us is an asymptomatic carrier, but we are doing what we can to ensure that we don’t infect anyone. I am simply asking for the same consideration from you.

