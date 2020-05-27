Wink Hartman's letter on reopening Kansas left out one very important group that should be involved — the medical profession who are being ignored by many who don't want to hear what they have to say.
Lynn Sheppard, Oskaloosa
Wink Hartman's letter on reopening Kansas left out one very important group that should be involved — the medical profession who are being ignored by many who don't want to hear what they have to say.
Lynn Sheppard, Oskaloosa
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.