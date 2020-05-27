Many Kansas homeowners have been noticing leaf spots and even shedding of leaves on trees or landscape plants during the late spring. This causes concern, but understanding how these diseases work can help us know what to expect going forward.

Disease triangle

In plant pathology the disease triangle is a model used to explain why under certain conditions we see so much disease activity. The disease triangle of course has three sides. These are a suitable plant (host), a pathogen (disease), and environment (weather suitable for the disease to infect the host). Without all three of these factors coming together, disease infection will not occur.

Early 2020 has been a good year to witness the disease triangle in action. Many disease pathogens are favored by cooler conditions when leaves are periodically wet. The weather during the last week or two certainly favored disease development across much of the area. Many pathogens are generally present in the environment, but the weather often functions like a switch of sorts to turn them on or off. This year the weather certainly turned a few of them on.

Active diseases

We’ve seen many leaf spot diseases flare up this year as a result. Maple and sycamore anthracnose, frogeye (Sphaeropsis) leaf spot on crabapple, cedar-apple rust, pear rust, apple scab and powdery mildew are a few of the disease that have been noticed so far.

Many of these diseases infected their host plants during the April-May time frame when all the factors came together for disease development. In general, this is also the time frame that preventative fungicide application are often recommended for prevention of many of the above mentioned diseases.

As the summer progresses these infected leaves tend to become much more noticeable as the spots enlarge, leaves turn colors, and in many cases leaves simply fall of the tree since they are no longer functioning as they should.

What to do

Generally, we encourage homeowners not to panic if they are seeing a leaf spot disease on their trees or shrubs. While these diseases certainly make the plant look unhealthy, the actual stems/trunk are not killed or damaged by these diseases in most cases. For shade trees and landscape shrubs it is usually a good idea to rake up and remove fallen leaves to remove disease spores from the area and prevent overwintering of the disease as much as possible. It is also recommended to prune out dead or diseased wood in trees and shrubs that can harbor disease pathogens from year to year.

Spraying a fungicide at this time is not fully effective since most fungicides need to be applied before or at the very early stages of the fungal infection in order to help control the problem. Understanding that the weather conditions in Kansas vary so much from season to season helps us know that it is unlikely that we see each disease every single year.

There are certain diseases that may require preventative protection on a more regular basis though. Fruiting apple trees are an example as cedar-apple rust can damage these trees and prevent fruit production. Many pine trees are also susceptible to two fungal diseases that can damage them year after year and may require preventative sprays for protection as well. Decision making for preventative spraying is often best done on a case by case basis depending on the age and health of the specific plant. You can find information on all these leaf spot diseases online at our information center: https://hnr.k-state.edu/extension/info-center/.

Jason Graves is the horticulture Extension agent for the Central Kansas District.