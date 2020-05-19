A major puzzle is why farmers and most others in rural America who’ve experienced great economic suffering during Donald Trump’s presidency continue to support him with pit bull tenacity.

His asinine tariffs sent prices for farm products plummeting. His gross mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic triggered the current irrevocable economic meltdown which promises to be more disastrous than the Great Depression of the 1930s and will send farm income into the abyss. Farm bankruptcies have soared as have rates of suicide, severe depression and other psychiatric disorders among farmers. Yet, the rural sector continues to slurp the verbal slop Trump serves and support him.

Here’s why. First, It’s a testimonial to Trump’s skill as a pathological liar and con artist. Second, it’s proof of the gullibility of the rural populace.

It’ll probably take a miracle, but it’s worth hoping these folks will awaken, come to their senses and vote to evict Trump from office in the 2020 election. If not, they’ll be voting to continue the current dismal conditions. We usually reap what we sow.

Richard Schutz, Topeka