The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our lives and country as no other event has in recent history.

Health care providers met the virus head on to care for those infected. Manufacturers pivoted their production lines to help provide the much need protection products and medical supplies. Other companies found new ways to provide goods and services. All acted without hesitation, amid a cloud of unclear and shifting rules and requirements placed on businesses, because it was for the good of our country and fellow Americans.

While our country currently faces a health crisis in its battle against COVID-19, an economic crisis also has gripped our lives, largely because of government-issued orders that closed or restricted businesses and forced millions of Americans out of work.

Cautiously, Kansas and other states are beginning to reopen their economies. During Gov. Laura Kelly’s Phase 1 of her reopen plan, the state’s business community proved its commitment to reopening and to safely bringing back their employees and serving their customers.

There is no doubt it is in the best interests of businesses to keep their customers and employees safe. Unfortunately, it has become clear there are those who seek to penalize businesses with frivolous lawsuits.

Current liability laws cover some aspects of COVID-19. At issue, however, is the lack of consistent expectations of what defines sufficient safeguards businesses should follow. Each day seems to bring new government guidelines. Don’t wear masks. Everyone wears masks. Everyone closes. Some can open. Changing timelines to open, etc.

The Kansas business community supports liability protection that uses government guidance to define the standard of care and provide some certainty that if companies follow the applicable guidance at the time, they will not be liable.

Medical liability protection, premise liability protection and product liability protect are all crucial elements to this vital legislation.

We ask the Kansas Legislature and Gov. Kelly to support the state's businesses and workers by passing targeted, commonsense reforms to protect against abuses of the legal system that would punish businesses who are working tirelessly to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and who are opening their doors after being shuttered by government orders.

Companies that act in good faith to protect employees and follow available guidelines should not be exposed to costly legal fees for trying to do the right thing. Conversely, providing businesses with targeted and limited liability protections is not the same thing as shielding companies from liability for bad acts. We do not seek reforms that would protect businesses that operate in reckless or intentional disregard of available guidance.

The Kansas business community is ready to get the Kansas economy growing again. Those businesses who carefully adhere to government guidelines and regulations for the safety of their employees, vendors and customers should not be subjected to the threat of frivolous lawsuits. This commonsense legislation is vital to Kansas economic recovery.

Alan Cobb, president and CEO of the Kansas Chamber, a statewide organization that advocates for public policies that encourage more business investments, jobs and economic growth in Kansas and our communities.