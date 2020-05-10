Our commander and chief has been ridiculed by the far left socialist media and radical liberal medical intelligentsia for suggesting drinking or injection common anti-septic solutions previously labeled for external use only. As with his suggestion that malaria drugs would eradicate the C-19 epidemic, they were dismissed solely to affront him personally.

The so-called medical experts are clearly out to get him and all the reasonable, rational, religions and reliable people who support him. I have had considerable experience in giving injections and have a stock of regular and pistol grip injection guns ready to go. I also have devices and experience in getting things down throats.

As our supreme leader, I invite him to come by and I'll inject him with whatever he wants. I'm sure that he will get a lot of media time on TV if he does, and establish beyond any doubt what ever that he is the greatest leader ever.

Bill Riordan, Salina