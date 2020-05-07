Here is a sampling of social media comments about stories from across the state:

Ottawa Herald Facebook: Franklin County begins reopening as COVID-19 cases rise

Debbie Cobb Williamson: I HAD to go shopping at Wal-Mart last week and was blown away!!! I had my mask and gloves on but everyone around me didn't!!! Only the store employee's and that was the stockers! No safe distancing at all!!! So sad and scary just how No one cared

Geoff Hanson: Republicans don’t care. Money over people. It has nothing to do with rights or freedom.

Gina Storm: I'm so excited to see the little shops opening back up. I hope they all survive financially

Jared Rector: What many people don’t know is most of us will get it before this is over. So when they say the count keeps going up it’s like saying look another day that the sun came up.

Garden City Telegram Facebook: Emergency public health order issued for Finney County

Paul Duran: Isn't that like yelling fire once the building has been burnt to the ground?

Inez Morones: Call Donald Trump, these beef, pork and chicken meat plants are still open, that’s where these poor people are getting sick.

Linda Allen: OMG. Can somebody please challenge this.

Armando Broncas: Patiently waiting for idiots to be upset about this.....

Topeka Capital-Journal Facebook: Legislature to return for one day of work

Gerald Keehn: Will not vote for any incumbent republican at state level

Rex Romaine Bahr: WHY, What happened to work at home?

Hutchinson News Facebook: Stores open amid state guidelines, changes

Patty Edwards: Not all can wear mask. With ms suggested not to wear mask. Can cause breathing issues. My suggestion? Stay home if you are scared.

Robert Dwerlkotte: Now i do need the barbershop open

Mike Vineski: Don’t be afraid of what you don’t know. Most of the time what we think will happen never does. We drive everyday and that is more dangerous than this virus. Get out and feel free. Best medicine in the whole world. Masks may or may not work, so if you think you should wear a mask “feel free” to.

Anthony D. Marquez (Mike Vineski): we do know. We know how easily it spreads and how many it's killing each day.

Sally Coberly: Why aren't customers required to wear masks???? Everyone should be wearing a mask right now.

Salina Journal Facebook: Biden wins Kansas primary with 76.9% as Democrats triple turnout

Meloney Green McClintock: And not one brain between them

Susan Harvey Hammond: President Trump made 18,000 false or misleading claims in 1,170 days as of April 14. But, never mind. Because, the economy, you know. Oh, wait

Theresa Wilkinson Kyler: That’s pretty poor for a dem primary.

Mary Dyer Williamson: How many votes from dead people?