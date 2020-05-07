I have called and written to Rep. Steve Watkins, Sen. Jerry Moran and Sen. Pat Roberts in an effort to get them to support one of our nation's most sacred institutions, the U.S. Postal Service.

To date, not a single one of them has responded to me nor taken any substantial position to support the world's most efficient and beloved universal delivery systems. I find their silence deafening, despite the fact that they represent one of the most rural states in America that disproportionately benefits from the universal service requirements of the Postal Service.

I am a veteran and 30-year employee of the Postal Service and it has provided me and my family with a good living. Most of the pay and benefits we have enjoyed have been negotiated on my behalf by the unions. Part of me believes the administration's and the Republican Party's opposition to a viable and publicly owned communications network stems from their desire to break down all public-sector collective bargaining.

It is no secret that private sector companies would like to eliminate universal service in favor of a cream-skimming delivery network that serves easy-to-service metropolitan areas. Meanwhile, rural areas, like the majority of Kansas will be left to pay "residential or low density surcharges." The death of more good-paying jobs is just an added bonus for these modern day robber barons.

Call your representatives this week and ask them why they are failing to support an institution so critical to our everyday life.

Richard Puglisi, Topeka