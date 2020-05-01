Just read the C-J report on the protest at the Capitol. I won't mention the name of the person I am responding to, everyone will know who it is. It is my belief that the majority of these people were paid to be there by outsiders from the Trump campaign.

What scares me more than the COVID-19 is these people with assault weapons making threats of violence against people of Kansas. I never thought I would see the day when this would happen in our state.

The person who said that the pandemic is a ploy to plant chips in human beings, needs to stop watching so many science fiction movies, otherwise the aliens from Mars are going to abduct him.

Every protester should be made to work for one week in a hospital, nursing home, etc. then take the virus to their family members, then tell us they have the right to watch them suffer.

Garry Moore, Topeka