Here is a sampling of social media comments about stories from across the state:

Salina Journal Facebook: Volunteer doctor at NYC hospital warns about starting economy too quickly

Steve Stolzenburg: more have died from the flu this virus so far the virus will never end as there will be another one coming around as always

Crickett Hoffman: Kind hard to go to work if you residence is a casket and your address is a cemetery.

Kay Jones: People will die regardless, let us be responsible, let the people who are sick quarantine themselves, let them be responsible for that, and let the rest of us earn a living while taking precautions

Susan Walker: I was just going to post that the trumpers dont care about people dying as long as they get their greedy selfish way. AND they beat me to it and already started their "so what that people die" heartless posts.

Dodge City Daily Globe Facebook: State securing emergency housing in counties with large meatpacking plants

Keith Kubin: Yep forced isolation

Will Fulls: Thank you Governor Kelly. You are doing a great job! These are hard times but you have made good decisions

Wanda Bernash-Sinclair: Can't bitch because this would not happen if it had been being done voluntarily like we were supposed to.

Kent Ross: Live or die? Tough decision?

Hays Daily News Facebook: $19 billion headed to farmers and ranchers

Dianne Delaney: Hope they get it out now, not a year down the road like most programs!

Laura Kreutzer Chartier: Just don't forget the small farmers.

Topeka Capital-Journal Facebook: Kansas Legislature’s leadership postponed resumption of the session

Brandilyn Shay: The fact that they are all over 60 is one of the biggest issues in KS politics! Let's get young blood in office aware of local issues that want to improve the state in a bipartisan effort!

Gerald Keehn: They should resign if they won't do their job. This leaves Kelly and her executive order in complete control.

Matthew Plamann: What a terrific message for the people. “You peasants will have to return to work but we can’t risk our health.”

LaDeen White Allen: I wonder how many were in support of the lawsuit again the Gov and support the protesting. If so, then get your butts back here to work.

Happy Clements: Didn't they think it was perfectly safe for everyone else to go back to work by then?

Eric Varnado: All of the talking points just left the building LOL

Pittsburg Morning Sun Facebook: County considers plans for reopening after stay-home order expires

Kim Scott: Be great, just take it slow. Trumps published plan is actually a pretty good one to use as a guideline.

Dave Pitts: Honestly, screw the input of business. Only appropriate medical professionals should be considered

Johnelle Greenfield: Patience is a virtue everyone needs to be patient i know this sucks for everyone but rather be super safe than super sorry..

Marlene Mcafee: There's a lot of people in Crawford county jail that would certainly appreciate the courts opening. As it is, they're just stuck. You'd think they'd do video court or something.