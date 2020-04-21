The Democrats were thrashing about trying desperately to come up with a campaign strategy for 2020. Then came China and their Corona Virus "gift". As Rahm Emanuel said, "Never let a crisis go to waste".

The Democrats had nothing to run on! They couldn't talk about low unemployment, rising wages, the booming economy, improving trade deals, declining terrorism, declining illegal border crossings, the border wall being built, improving voter/consumer confidence or President Trump's improving poll numbers. Ergo, COVID-19 has become their 2020 campaign strategy.

Initial COVID-19 death toll projections were somewhere around 2.2 million (now somewhere around 60,000 and dropping), putting everyone into a panic. Governors (including Gov. Kelly) shut down their states, placing citizens under "house arrest," shutting down businesses, and throwing millions of workers into the unemployment line in "an abundance of caution" (fear and panic). Never mind the unintended consequence of ruining hundreds or thousands of small businesses and the lives of many Kansans.

I am increasingly coming to believe that the Democrats and left-wing media are perfectly happy to destroy the entire country if that's what it takes to get rid of one man, Donald J. Trump. And they will do it crying their crocodile tears in public while popping champagne corks in private.

Oren Long, Hoyt