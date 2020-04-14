Good News, Jesus desires to be your best friend

Good News, you can be born again

Good News, forever your blessings are with Him

Good News, He is coming back again

Good News, He will lift you up when you stumble and fall

Good News, He will hear you when you call

Good News, He is your all and all

Good News, He is your refuge, redeemer, rock and wall

Good News, in your heart make more room

Good News, Jesus Christ is coming soon

Good News, with one bow low of your heart and knee

Good News, Jesus will save and set you free

Good News, He cries, softly and tenderly, come to me

Good News, one and all, whosoever you may be

— Lyon is a international writer and poet