Recently, your headline read “State looks for compliance in GPS data.“

GPS is an acronym. Years ago in a journalism class, the professor (ex-editor, reporter, etc.) made the point that if you write an acronym in a headline or article, it is important to spell it out.

If you don’t then people unfamiliar with the acronym have to guess what it means.

I suggest that this would prove helpful for those who read this newspaper.

Ken Kerle, Topeka