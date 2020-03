The sign on Harry Truman's desk said "The Buck Stops Here."

On (President) Trump's desk, the sign reads "I am perfect and everyone else is to blame." Is this leadership or what? Leaders move forward into the crisis and make sure what CAN be done IS done.

Trump and his administrations fiddled (while Rome burned) and blamed any and all rather than take responsibility OR do anything to prevent the spread.

Is this a leader?

JM Leas, Hays