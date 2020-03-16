It is with the most absolute gravest concerns that I am writing. This coronavirus epidemic is starting to reach record heights with the first reported Kansas death in Wyandotte County.

At the same time Wellington has had to close its hospital for financial reasons. This is illustrative of many rural health care units, which have been forced to close because of financial issues. Kansas is reaching an environment of national emergency. Yet what has the Kansas Senate done to preserve medical stability — nothing!

Medicaid expansion is pigeon-holed in committee because of political pressure and many other health care bills await the same fate! Absolutely, the 130,000 to 150,000 on the Medicaid waiting lists need help now more than ever! As the pandemic spreads, health care facilities must be accessible to all.

Kansas Legislature, it is essential and life-saving to get Medicaid expanded and due it now! People's lives depend on it!

Sandra Powell, Topeka