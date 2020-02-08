Our two-party system may be failing

Our current two-party system now seems to be on the verge of destroying the country with the American people caught in the middle and the partisans refusing to work together.

I don't know the answer but possibly a change in our current party system in some fashion with an additional political party to give voters more choices at the polls is needed. A smoother working relationship between our people in government is vital in achieving goals and working out differing views.

Bipartisan teamwork, collaboration, cooperation and synergetic interaction are essential in unifying our country for the betterment of its people.

Ernest Kovarik, Topeka