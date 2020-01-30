Impeachment trial seems familiar

Having just watched the powerful movie "Just Mercy," I am struck by the similarities between the court proceedings in the lily-white Alabama courtroom and the impeachment trial currently going on in the lily-white Senate in Washington, DC.

Neither courtrooms had even a modicum of justice being carried out. The verdicts in both cases were/are preordained with the traditional, old, wealthy, white male position decided upon before the trial began. How ironic.

Ron Roesler, Manhattan