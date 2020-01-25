Soleimani met well-deserved fate

Early death is rarely bestowed on its most deserving subjects. Like the Carr brothers who have been shielded on death row by the Kansas Supreme Court for years.

Once in awhile fate bestows the brass ring of mechanized death on a deserving subject like Qasem Soleimani the head of Iran's elite Quds Force.

With the life and limb of hundreds of American soldiers and thousands of other human beings lost, Soleimani met his end confidently on a dark highway near Bagdad.

Thanks to the determination of President Trump to protect Americans and a well-placed Hellfire missile He was reduced to the same fate he had sentenced many others, too, remains burned beyond visual recognition. Soleimani reaped what he had sown and the world is a better place!

Let's hope we never become second best at the use of this technology or have leaders who hesitate to use this powerful tool decisively against our enemies!

Gregory Bontrager, Hutchinson