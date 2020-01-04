Do more to highlight distracted drivers

Kansas Department of Transportation and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration should combine their efforts to stop cell/ iPhone calls, texting, Twitter and emails while driving.

It would be very interesting to know the percentage of cell/iPhone impaired drivers who are involved in accidents causing death on our highways, streets in Kansas and nationwide on an annual basis. Drunk, drugged and bad choice drivers have been given a lot of well-deserved attention and criticism and should be brought out in the open and condemned for the deaths, and I appreciate all messages and warnings.

However, I feel we need to do more in relation to cell/iPhone impaired drivers who are responsible for deaths on our highways and streets. They do not deserve any kind of protection from the government or press.

Frank H Niehaus, Topeka