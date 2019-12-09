Say thanks and do more

Many of us feasted during Thanksgiving, eating a nutritious meal, which may’ve included turkey, potatoes, cranberries, pies, and casseroles, while there’re families in the world suffering from malnutrition. One shouldn’t feel guilty whenever they consume a meal, but they should be aware of these global issues.

Chronic malnutrition is a rapidly growing issue. It causes substantial stunting in cognitive and physical growth. Every year there are 165 million children that won’t reach full potentials due to malnutrition. This harms economies, global health and more. Good nutrition saves lives, and it develops better communities.

It’s important to recognize that it’s not only about the calories a child gets after birth. Healthy habits during pregnancy are imperative. The nutrients of a mother during breastfeeding are also just as essential. Micronutrients and vitamins such as iodine, iron, and vitamin K are necessary.

As a country with so much influence and power, we need to utilize our abilities to aid nutrition efforts. As a Kansan, I am proud that Rep. Roger Marshall introduced H.R. 189, but his Kansas colleagues need to step up and show support, too. That’s why I urge Reps. Ron Estes, Sharice Davids, and Steve Watkins to sponsor it.

Mercedeh Tavacoli, Lawrence