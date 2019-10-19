Kansas leaders should speak up

The GOP Kansas Congressional delegation — Sen. Roberts, Sen. Moran, Rep. Marshall, Rep. Watkins, Rep. Estes — have been — at best — silent on the systematic destruction of American foreign and domestic policy by President Trump and his associates and — at worst — apologists for Trump's administration.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a former Kansas member of Congress, has been in the thick of it. Kansas voters should accept their responsibility for putting these persons in power and vote in the future to remedy our poor leadership in Washington.

Donald Daniels, Topeka