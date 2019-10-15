I normally love decorating for Halloween as soon as fall starts, but this year was a little bit different - partially because it’s been so hot. It’s hard to get in the mood for pumpkins and all things fall when the heat index is in the triple digits and it’s so humid that it feels like July.



As soon as the cold front hit last week and the sweltering temps faded away, my three kids and I spent a weekend morning, still in our pajamas, out on our back deck painting jack-o’-lantern faces on bright orange pumpkin shapes made out of plywood.



I wanted it to be an idyllic moment. One of those memories to sear in my mind, one of those times that is “Instagram worthy” where I can look back and remember when I did a craft with my kids and didn’t worry about getting too messy or what I was ultimately going to do with whatever creation that came about from said craft project. I wanted the time with my kids to be something they remember - because I remember painting plywood pumpkins when I was their age with my dad. It was, after all, my dad who made these pumpkins for my kids.



In recent years, my dad made the trek from California to Alabama once a year to visit his daughters and five grandchildren. As a retired contractor, he always liked helping us with the house during his visits, teaching us skills that we wouldn’t otherwise have known, whether it was installing a tile backsplash, wainscoting in our hallway or building a bike shed in the yard. He was in Alabama for only about 10 days in January, time split between my sister’s house and mine. But we spent his visit this year repairing siding on our house and installing new latticework under our deck.



For days, he had talked about making pumpkin decorations with the kids, the kind we made with him as children. We had already cut pumpkin shapes and tall Christmas trees out of plywood while at my sister’s. But they had yet to be painted.



“We’ll get to it before you leave,” I told him.



But the other projects took more time than expected. Finally, on his last day with us, we hurriedly primed and painted the pumpkins orange. But then darkness fell. The kids never painted the faces.



Last Sunday was the six-month anniversary of my dad’s death. For the last six months, the pumpkins have sat in storage, tucked between my washing machine and the laundry room wall. Out of sight, a project I knew we would get to, but so soon after Dad’s death, it was too difficult.



Last weekend, with Halloween only a few weeks away, it was time. My dad loved Halloween. And I knew I wanted to spend the day doing something he ultimately never had the chance to do - painting the pumpkin faces with my kids. I pulled the plywood shapes from storage and broke out the black paint and paintbrushes. My kids couldn’t wait to start.



At first my three kids bickered over who got which paintbrushes and having their own paper plate palettes for the black ink. We researched jack-o’-lantern faces on Pinterest and I helped my 4-year-old and 8-year-old pencil in the designs.



I relished sitting outside in the not-so-hot sunshine, watching their creative juices go as they carefully traced my pencil marks with their paintbrushes. My oldest daughter, age 10, went to town on what was supposed to be a cat face but ended up looking like a cat-run-over. But I didn’t tell her so. My son’s scary jack-o’-lantern face, with a scar across the eye, was fairly scary to begin with. But I gave them praise and quietly swallowed the urge to try to “fix” things for them.



I could imagine my dad’s voice in my head. I knew he would have been oohing and ahhing over the kids’ work, telling them how amazed he was at their artistic abilities and how talented they were. He was always so good at that. He also would have laughed at me and told me to “take a chill pill” with my perfectionist tendencies. He would have told me to enjoy the moment.



And so I did. Later that afternoon after the paint dried, I grabbed a hammer and staked out our wooden pumpkins in the yard. The pumpkins are far from perfect, but my kids made them. I hope to put them out each year and remember a time when my dad was still alive, and when my kids were still young.



Maybe one day when my kids are grown and I am gone, they will find their old wooden pumpkins hidden in the attic rafters, the way my sister and I found our old painted pumpkins recently in my dad’s garage in California. But for now, I will put them out and enjoy them, and remember that sometimes, I need to be more like him.

Lydia Seabol Avant writes The Mom Stop for The Tuscaloosa News in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Reach her at lydia.seabolavant@tuscaloosanews.com.