Last week, Walmart stood up and took action that the federal government is unwilling to take.

The Arkansas-based retailer decided to tackle the epidemic of gun violence that is harming innocent people throughout the country. It should be commended for doing so, and legislators should take notice. When a corporation sees clear and compelling reasons to take the actions Walmart has — while also calling on the government to do more — everyone should pay attention.

What is Walmart doing, anyway? According to the Washington Post editorial board: “It will no longer sell certain kinds of ammunition, will completely end the sale of handguns and will prohibit customers from openly carrying guns in its stores, even where doing so is permitted by law. Walmart already had stopped selling assault-style weapons and had imposed age limits and background checks on gun sales that were stricter than federal law.”

The immediate cause for these actions is tragic. The shooting at an El Paso Walmart last month took more than 20 lives. Regular mass shootings have reshaped the debate in the United States from one about random, senseless tragedies to one about preventing terrifying yet predictable outbursts in everyday places.

By stepping up to take these actions, Walmart is showing uncommon bravery. The chain isn’t known for political statements, and its position as a heartland staple gives it a certain conservative cachet. In other words, the chain will likely pay some price from regular shoppers.

But Walmart understands — as politicians and lawmakers apparently do not — that the time has come for decisive action. No single law or change in policy can prevent every single mass shooting. Indeed, that can’t be the goal. Instead, efforts taken by the chain are about reducing risk and limiting opportunities for potential mass murderers.

That’s important. What might be even more important is the retailer’s call for the government to step up and do its part. When Walmart is calling for commonsense reforms to firearms law, including debate on reinstituting the assault weapons ban, it should be clear the national discussion has entered a new phase.

No one has all the answers to stopping mass shootings or gun violence. The broad actions taken by other nations are unlikely to work here given the Second Amendment and a valued hunting culture.

That doesn’t mean we’re powerless. And it doesn’t mean we can’t take constructive steps.

Walmart is setting a mature, considered example.