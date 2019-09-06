The failed Democrat Party coup

The 2016 election in which Donald J. Trump was elected the 45th president of the United States created a gigantic setback to the left-wing progressive Democrat Party which had started to change the U. S. from a capitalist country to a socialist country. The liberal progressives had gotten the ball rolling with the implementation of Obamacare. The progressives have challenged the election of President Trump since the day that he was sworn in. They have even challenged his legitimacy by inventing the Russian collusion hoax. There was indeed a Russian collusion scheme, but it was devised by the progressive Democrat Party and Hillary Clinton.

The Democrat Party charged Trump and staged a false trumped-up Russian conspiracy lasting about 21⁄2 years and costing American taxpayers $40 million. The Democrat National Committee and Clinton collaborated on this scheme by making up claims that Trump and some of his advisers cooperated with the Russians to get elected.

They haven’t told the American people the truth that they were secretly sneaking around with a contrived story about Trump by paying Glenn Simpson and his Fusion GPS agency to spy on Trump and a couple of his advisers. They paid Fusion GPS $12 million for this. There are many Americans who haven’t heard this truth how the Democrat Party has attempted this coup (overthrow) not only of the 2016 election but also the American government. Had “Queen” Hillary been elected, this sneaky overthrow would not have seen the “light of day”!

Don Etchison, Haven