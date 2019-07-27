Wagle needs to think of others

Regarding recent news about the governor’s withdrawing of the expanded eligibility of short-term food assistance to homeless veterans, people with mental health challenges and teenagers exiting foster care, Senate President Susan Wagle is quoted as saying: “Her desire to expand welfare to adults, without dependents, who are capable of working is repulsive to hardworking Kansas taxpayers.”

As a hardworking Kansas taxpayer, I submit the most repulsive thing I find is the glee that people without any personal experience or association with the aforementioned life conditions and fridges full of food take in the suffering of others. I suggest that anyone feeling all warm and bubbly inside over this decision go a full day without eating. Maybe try to reduce your caloric intake for a week for good measure.

Shame on you.

Suzanna Emelio, Topeka