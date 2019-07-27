Don't believe the disinformation

Representative Cortez and her “Squad” of malcontents should suggest to the rabble trespassing the United States if they have a problem with taxpayer-funded detention centers or the agents protecting our border they can go home. They're not being forced to stay.

Maybe on Ms. Cortez's home planet, things are different, but people who are abused by border guards or forced to drink toilet water don’t stick around.

Left-wing disinformation is no substitute for the fact that Democrats are responsible for the mess on the border, not the agents shouldering the burden.

Former acting ICE director Tom Homan summed it up best, 90% of illegals can’t find a way to court, but they don’t have a problem finding the welfare office.

It’s not taxpayer responsibility to fund miscreant border crashers or support their offspring. This is the looting of the American taxpayer with the full support of the Democratic Party.

Gregory Bontrager, Hutchinson