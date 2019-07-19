Streets before all else

I’d suggest the silly riverfront project be looked at after Topeka gets ALL of our streets rebuilt and there is adequate annual budget funding to keep them repaired.

Plus, the downtown project and the Expocentre project are still ongoing, so gauging the need for another huge public works “community” project is beyond premature. I thought City Hall needed a high dollar rehab? I thought Parks & Rec wants another Gage Park/Lake Shawnee-style park be built on the west side of town.

I do know for sure that my property taxes are already too high.

First just fix the streets, please.

Don McKenzie, Topeka