A lifelong friend recently told me that she was glad that we could still be friends even though we are at “opposite ends of the political spectrum.” I am at the opposite end of that spectrum from George Will and Bill Kristol. My friend is a President Trump supporter; Will and Kristol are not. They see what I see and hear what I hear.

I do not need pundits and politicos to shape my opinion of Donald J. Trump. All I have to do is listen when he speaks. I would suggest that Trump supporters who listen to Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and other Fox personalities take a break and hear & truly listen to what their chosen leader is saying.

Democracy requires elections. It requires at least one more candidate for a public office. Trump says, “Lock her up.”

Our Constitution provides for freedom of the press. Trump says, “Fake news.”

It also provides for freedom of speech. Trump yells, “Low IQ, Liar, Sleepy, Crooked, Failed.” He accuses those who disagree with him of being part of a deep-state conspiracy out to destroy him.

All of our intelligence sources have concluded that Russia interfered with our 2016 election. Putin says, “Not me,” and Trump says, “I believe him.”

North Korea’s dictator is well-known for the atrocities he commits, including murdering relatives, staff and American prisoners of war. Trump proclaims, “We’re in love.”

People from far south of our border, for whatever reasons, are seeking asylum in our country. You might not like them, but please, is this how we should ever treat other human beings? Trump calls it a deterrent. He also says the conditions are a lot better than what they’re used to. Then, if something is wrong, he blames the Democrats.

And how dare Donald J. Trump accuse anyone of hating America while he persistently attempts to undermine America’s core values? The First Amendment to the Constitution is under siege. All who disagree with him are the enemy. News is fake if he doesn’t like it. Religion? Don’t be a Muslim.

Democracy itself is facing its biggest challenge. The will of the people does not count if it doesn’t support Trump’s agenda.

His constituency is his base. The rest of us don’t count.

If Donald J. Trump knew me, he would call me hideous names, accuse me of being part of the deep state and yell, “Lock her up.” Be careful, Trump supporters, you may one day disagree with him, too, and momentarily find yourself on my end of the political spectrum.

Terry Larson is a Topeka resident.