West Ridge Mall is under new management this month, as Woodmont Co. takes over from Washington Prime. While the latter still owns the Wanamaker Road staple, Woodmont will work to increase the mall’s occupancy rate, which sat at 75.7 percent in February.

While malls are increasingly seen as retail centers of the past, all of Topeka should fervently hope for Woodmont’s success. The vitality of the Wanamaker corridor depends on robust mall traffic. This community cannot afford to have West Ridge go the way of the abandoned White Lakes Mall. It is better to find tenants — whether traditional retailers or those who might not have considered space in a mall before — than leave the building and space to the elements.

Frankly, the city also needs the tax revenue. Successful malls make a huge contribution to city budgets, and their failure puts ever-more stress on ordinary homeowners’ property tax bills. Topekans can ill-afford to pick up the slack if West Ridge were to fade away.

Ultimately, we hope that new management brings a new perspective to the mall. While the notion of malls may be old-fashioned to some, there is much that West Ridge can still bring to our city. It just takes imagination, dedication and willing businesses.