Scott Schwab, Kansas’ new secretary of state, has made a good first impression.

Not just to us. According to The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Tim Carpenter, Schwab has been receiving rave reviews in the Legislature as well. Although Rep. Brett Parker, an Overland Park Democrat, voted for Schwab’s opponent in the general election, he said he was “impressed with Secretary Schwab and the effort he’s been making to try to work with the Legislature.”

What has Schwab done? He’s advocating for improved technology. The secretary of state’s office has been running on an incredibly outdated system. He’s calling for election fraud prosecution power to be returned to the attorney general and local prosecutors. Overall, he’s shown an important willingness to transform the office into an efficient, apolitical operation.

Or as he told Carpenter, referring to the prosecution power: “I don’t know whether there is legitimate evidence to go after someone or not. It’s a charge that I can’t fulfill. Two, it’s a wear-down on the office. Those resources can be used in other places. We have enough lawsuits going on with the office right now.”

The second part of that quote points to the challenges that Schwab inherited from his flamboyant predecessor, Kris Kobach. Maximizing distance from Kobach makes sense for Schwab, which is why it’s a bit disappointing to see him voicing even tepid support for the state’s proof-of-citizenship voting law.

The measure was thrown out by a U.S. District Court judge, and Attorney General Derek Schmidt is currently appealing the ruling. Kobach spent abundant time on the case, only to soundly defeated and ordered to take continuing legal education.

Schwab has also consistently said that he doesn’t see a role for his office in increasing turnout or registration. We don’t agree. In a representative democracy, voter engagement is crucial. Everyday Kansans need to know how to register and cast their ballots. If they don’t, the very substance of our shared civic life withers.

We understand that Schwab may see that such programs could lead to charges of bias, one way or another. But such is life in the political realm. The gains that could come from increasing civic participation outweigh any such potential criticism. Indeed, Schwab’s commitment to depoliticizing the office might make him an ideal leader for such an initiative.

Schwab is still taking the reins of his office. But based on these early months, there is much to appreciate from his approach. We hope and trust there will be more to come.