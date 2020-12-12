Steven Eric Wescott, 69, was born on February 2, 1951 in Emporia, Kansas to Freddie and Mary (Hill) Wescott. He entered into the presence of his Savior on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at his home in Lindsay surrounded by his family.

Steve was a fiery spirit, which led him to live an adventurous life. From opening restaurants to coaching little league baseball and girls softball. Whether he was managing a business or coaching, he was an inspiration to many - always encouraging others to pursue their dreams and NEVER GIVE UP! Steve was a member of Erin Springs Baptist Church where he loved to be on Sundays. He loved his church family and always looked forward to getting together for fellowship and worship. However, there were many instances in which he and another "brother" had to be separated due to their orneriness.....Donnie (Bub) Davis. Although the multiple complications from surgeries left Steve unable to attend church, his church family remained by his side. Steve has truly blessed so many lives - not only with his beautiful testimony and walk of faith, but with his love of life in general.

Steve was preceded in death by: his parents, one sister-in-law, Sarah Wescott, and one nephew, "Little" Ron Wescott. He is survived by his wife of the home, Vicki Wescott; 2 brothers, Ron Wescott of Oregon and Jim Wescott of Ardmore; his children: Ginny and husband Justin Childers of Lindsay; Cristen and husband Jerry Willoughby of Norman; Stacey Elmore of Lindsay; Josh and wife Ashley Wescott of Lindsay. Also 10 grandchildren: Erika, Brittany, Kyle, Tommy, Tre, Taylor, Pippa, Finlee, Kimber, and Aislin. Steve was also blessed with 5 great grandchildren: Daxon, Preslee, Dawson, Lynnie, and Wyatt.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve’s honor to St. Jude Research Hospital, Inc., 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Erin Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Clay Hicks officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of John W. Williams of Winans Funeral Home, Maysville, OK.