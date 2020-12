Bonnie Lou Gibbons, 86, of Ottawa, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Olathe Medical Center.

Private graveside services will be later by Dengel & Son Mortuary, Ottawa.

Bonnie was born July 4, 1934, in Ottawa, Kansas. She was the daughter of Wayne Anderson and Dora Mae (Goodrich) Anderson. She was a native Franklin County resident and enjoyed her entire life there.