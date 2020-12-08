Rosehill, Kansas, 96, Beloved husband, father, and grandfather went peacefully to be with his Lord on November 28, 2020. He was born February 15, 1924 on a farm near Rose Hill living his whole life within a few miles. He graduated from Rose Hill High School in 1941 and was shortly drawn into WWII. He was badly wounded in Belgium and was flown home in a C47. They lost one engine near Iceland and an emergency landing was made. It would be his 25th wedding anniversary before he would fly again. After a long recovery he started farming before meeting his bride Dorothy Schippers in Colwich at a wedding dance. They married in 1948. They bought a farm outside of Rose Hill where they raised their family together. She preceded him in death in 1983. He loved his family and they filled a void in his life after she was gone. After retirement he enjoyed going to Mass on Saturday evening and dining out. In his later years he enjoyed cruising the neighborhood checking on the neighbors and their crops.

His son Duane Engels, brothers William, Joe, Lawrence, Robert, and his sisters Marguerite, Mary, and Irene preceded him in death.

He is survived by his brother Clarence, Sister Elizabeth Ann, and many nieces and nephews. He’s also survived by his daughter Nancy(Tom) Peterie, El Dorado KS, sons Glenn (Lisa) Engels, Rose Hill, KS, Dean (Pattie) Engels Tinley Park, IL, and Daughter-in-law Janis Engels, Rose Hill, KS. The joy of his life were his 12 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. He was looking forward to the birth of twin great granddaughters this winter. John was always happiest when he had a baby on his lap.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Building Fund, Derby. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Wichita. The mass will be Live Streamed at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Derby.