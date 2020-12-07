Virginia (Ginnie) Cordle, 87, of Ottawa, Kansas, went to be with the Lord, Friday Dec. 4, 2020, peacefully in her home. She is now surrounded by many loved ones and is dancing with the angels.

Following Covid-19 guidelines, private family funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, Ottawa, Kansas. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page for friends wanting to pay their respects.

She was born June 10, 1933, in Woodson County, Kansas, near Gridley, the daughter of Charles Laws and Maude (Zink) Laws. She was raised on the family farm near BETO Junction. Ginnie graduated from Lebo High School, Lebo, Kansas, with the class of 1950.

In 1950, Ginnie moved to Ottawa and shortly thereafter met Claron R. Cordle. They were united in marriage at the North Baptist Church, Ottawa, Kansas, on July 22, 1951. They shared 69 years of marriage.

Ginnie worked for Ottawa Grain & Seed for many years and later for Ottawa Co-Op as an accounting clerk-receptionist retiring in 1984.

She was a former member of the North Baptist Church, Ottawa, a current member of Hope Anthem Church, Ottawa, a member of the Gideon’s International, and a former member of Ottawa Union Chapter 15 Order of the Eastern Star. For 17 years, she mentored many girls through a church youth group, called the Missionettes.

She volunteered at Ransom Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and the American Diabetes Association. She spent many hours knitting and crocheting and was well known among friends and family for her afghans.

She loved square dancing, bowling and was always excited to attend a Bill Gaither concert. Ginnie was a kind, caring, faithful servant of God. She was an avid student of the Bible and a prayer warrior. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her daughter and later her grandchildren's activities, cheering them on in the bleachers during their many sporting events. Ginnie was an avid KU Jayhawks basketball fan. Ginnie enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, specializing in homemade cinnamon rolls. She and Claron enjoyed gathering with friends, laughing and playing dominoes.

Ginnie is survived by her husband, Claron Cordle, Ottawa, Kansas; daughter, Denise K. Lane; grandson, Matthew R. Lane; granddaughter, Kayley M. Lane, great-granddaughters, Lucy and Catherine Lane, all of Lawrence, Kansas; foster daughter, Denise Cox; and foster grandson, Brian Hoover (Brittany) and his daughters Grace and Marissa, all of Missouri; brother-in-law, Darrel Cordle (Esther); sister-in-law, Leone Watts (Keith), and many beloved nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, Kenneth and Ina Cordle; six siblings, Vera Helen Laws, Everett Laws, Thelma McCormick, May Anderson, Fay Shaffer, Marjorie Young; brother-in law. Lyle Cordle; and sister-in-law, Glacia Cordle, as well as many other extended family and special friends.

Ginnie always had a smile and showered everyone with love and kindness. As an appropriate tribute to her and in lieu of flowers, please be kind to someone. Call a friend or relative you haven't reached out to recently. Send a card to someone isolated in a nursing home or lonely due to Covid isolation. Forgive someone. If you'd like to, please share your "Ginnie" act of kindness with the family through email.