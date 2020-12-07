Phillipsburg- Evelyn M. DeBey, passed away Dec. 6, 2020 at the Smith County Memorial Hospital in Smith Center at the age of 71.

Survivors include her husband Tom of the home; her daughter, Alisha Childs of Overland Park, KS and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held Wed., Dec. 9 at 10:00 a.m. in the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dennis Lambert officiating. The service will be streamed live on the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Phillipsburg.

Visitation will be from noon to 9:00 Tuesday at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Community Church or Senior Solutions.

Online condolences: www. olliffboeve.com.

Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.